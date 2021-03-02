WATCH: Michigan Republicans hold news conference on former MDHHS director, Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Republicans held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the $155,000 separation agreement given to Robert Gordon, former director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The agreement revealed Monday calls for Gordon to drop all claims against the state, according to the Associated Press. It also promises legal assistance in matters relating to actions he took while director.

Gordon resigned in January after the Michigan Supreme Court effectively invalidated many of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gordon issued essentially the same mandates under state laws unaddressed by the court, prompting protests outside his home.

Whitmer is facing more criticism after the disclosure of another severance deal for a former top health official, a day after the $155,000 payout to Gordon came to light.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday that deputy director Sarah Esty also reached a separation agreement, which are highly unusual in state government.

Details weren't immediately provided.

Gordon abruptly resigned Jan. 22. At that time, Whitmer wouldn't say if she'd sought his exit.

Republican lawmakers are vowing to try to prevent Whitmer from entering into future separation deals that “silence” departing officials.

