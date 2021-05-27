LIVE at 10:30 a.m.: SOS Benson testifies in front of House Oversight Committee

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will testify Thursday morning in front of the state's House Oversight Committee.

The hearing is expected to focus on her recent announcement regarding a permanent move to an appointment-only system at Secretary of State office branches.

Watch it live here at 10:30 a.m.