Lions sign DE Aidan Hutchinson to $35.7 million, 4-year deal

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jae C. Hong/AP
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson takes photos with fans after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 9:01 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 21:01:44-04

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions signed defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to a $35.7 million, four-year contract with a team option for a fifth season on Friday.

Hutchinson’s fully guaranteed deal includes a $23.15 million signing bonus, according to agent Mike McCartney.

Detroit drafted the former Michigan star with the No. 2 pick overall last month.

The Lions also announced they signed former Alabama receiver Jameson Williams and 12 undrafted free agents. The Lions kicked off a three-day rookie minicamp on Friday.

