Proposed bill would require Christian foundations to be taught in Michigan schools

LANSING, Mich. — A new bill was introduced Thursday in the Michigan House that would require all schools to offer instruction to students on the foundations of Christianity in the United States.

House Bill 4672 was put forth by Representatives Fox, Maddock, Rigas, Johnsen, Smit, DeSana, Meerman, Schriver, DeBoer and Friske.

Specifically, the legislation would call for all civics and U.S. history classes at school districts and public school academies to teach "information concerning how the pilgrims emigrated because of persecution and how that influenced the ideals and fundamentals behind early communities, and how, as these communities were formed, the communities cultivated democratic forms of government and Christian ethics simultaneously for the prosperity and safety of the commonwealth."

Read the full proposed bill below.

2023-HIB-4672 by WXMI on Scribd

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube