Lawsuit alleges Lansing bar played 'Play That Funky Music' without license

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Lansing pub is being accused of playing that funky music without that funky license.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 17, Authentic Properties, the owner of Dublin Square in Lansing, acquired a license with the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP) to play the song (among others included with the license), in 2008.

The lawsuit alleges Authentic Properties had not continued to pay licensing fees when they were due April 30, 2019. The suit says ASCAP reached out to the bar’s owners repeatedly to have the license renewed but Authentic Properties reportedly turned down all requests.

The song allegedly continued to play at Dublin Square without the license.

The lawsuit only mentions three specific songs— in addition to "Play that Funky Music," they are also alleging improper playing of "Funky Cold Medina" by Tone Loc, and "Trap Queen" by Fetty Wap.

The publishing label for "Play That Funky Music," W. Chappell Music Corp., is now seeking compensation for statutory damages and for the song to no longer be played at Dublin Square or any establishments owned by Authentic Properties.

The owners of the two other tracks are also part of the joint lawsuit.

