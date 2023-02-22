Lansing street gang leader sentenced to 12 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The leader of a violent Lansing street gang has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm. He is 32-year-old Michael Anthony Granado.

According to the Department of Justice, Granado was a founding member and high-level member of the gang known as Shake Da Bag, which is also known as SDB. The gang is a violent criminal enterprise, whose members and associates have been involved in numerous criminal activities in the Lansing area. The criminal activities include armed robberies, assaults, shootings, narcotics trafficking, firearms, trafficking, and other illegal firearm offenses.

On September 9, 2022, a federal search warrant was executed on Granado’s residence. A loaded Glock Model 21 .45 caliber pistol was located in his bedroom.

Granado was sentenced on Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney also ordered Granado to spend three years on supervised release after his confinement.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has worked with the Lansing Police Department’s Violent Crime Initiative, the Michigan State Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms to identity and prosecute members and associates of the Shake Da Bag gang. The gang members sentenced in the past year include Marquies Deshaun Davis, Jevonte Steven Scott, Krista Marie Sullivan, and Keandre Keith Allen.

“At the Lansing Police Department, we take pride in working with other agencies to get the job done. This case is a great example of what can be accomplished when law enforcement works together,” said Lansing Police Department Chief Ellery Sosebee. “We look forward to continuing these great partnerships and solving more cases in the future.”

“We will continue to bring the full force of the law down on violence individuals and criminal enterprises that spread havoc and fear in our neighborhoods,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “My office is committed to disrupting illegal firearm and drug trafficking that hurt our communities. Violent street gangs and illegal firearm possession have no place in our district.”

“Violent gang members who commit heinous acts of gun violence will not be tolerated,” said ATF Acting SAC Craig Kailimai. “We are proud of the collaborative effort with the U.S. Attorney’s office, our federal, State of Michigan, and local partners resulting in getting these violent gang members off our streets.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube