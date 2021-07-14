Watch
Justice Dept. watchdog: FBI seriously mishandled Nassar case

<p>Larry Nassar stands as he is sentenced by Judge Janice Cunningham for three counts of criminal sexual assault in Eaton County Circuit Court on February 5, 2018 in Charlotte, Michigan. </p>
Posted at 3:53 PM, Jul 14, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI made numerous serious errors in investigating allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and didn’t treat the case with the “utmost seriousness."

That's according to a Justice Department’s inspector general released Wednesday.

The long-awaited watchdog report raises serious questions about how the Justice Department and the FBI handled the case. It highlights serious missteps at the FBI between the time the allegations were first reported until Nassar’s arrest.

USA Gymnastics contacted the FBI about the allegations in July 2015, but it took months before the agency opened a formal investigation.

