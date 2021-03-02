Judge to hear Snyder arguments about indictment next week

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Former Gov. Rick Snyder’s bid to have misdemeanor charges dismissed in the Flint water crisis will get a hearing next Tuesday.

Judge William Crawford II had expressed uncertainty about whether he could rule on the legitimacy of an indictment against Snyder.

But he says he now feels confident that he can.

Snyder faces misdemeanor charges of willful neglect of duty.

Snyder-appointed emergency managers switched Flint’s water supply to the Flint River in 2014, but the water wasn’t properly treated to reduce corrosion.

Lead from old pipes contaminated the system.

Snyder's lawyers are arguing that the indictment returned by a one-person grand jury was filed in the wrong county because Snyder didn't work in Genesee County.