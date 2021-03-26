Menu

Judge rejects effort to extend sign-up for Flint water cash

Paul Sancya/AP
The Flint Water Plant tower is shown in Flint, Mich., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Some Flint residents impacted by months of lead-tainted water are looking past expected charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder and others in his administration to healing physical and emotional damages left by the crisis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 2:38 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 14:38:14-04

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge has rejected a last-minute effort to extend Monday’s deadline to register for a share of the $641 million Flint water lawsuit settlement.

Judge Judith Levy says she won’t upset a 60-day deadline that was baked into a settlement.

The deal involves residents who were exposed to lead-contaminated water, the city of Flint, the state of Michigan and other parties.

The judge told lawyers, "Get all hands on deck and get the job done."

More than 33,000 registration forms were received as of last Monday.

Residents don’t need a lawyer to sign up.

They can send a form by mail or register online.

