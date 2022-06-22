PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A judge has ordered Oxford High School and Oakland County officials to release surveillance video of the Oxford High School shooting.

Attorney Ven Johnson, who represents families of students killed in the shooting and a student who was nearby, argued that the video should be released.

He said the videos are needed to get a clear understanding of what school officials did or didn't do to prevent the shooting, and they play an important role in the civil lawsuits against the district.

"They should be able to know what's coming. They have the right to attend the criminal trial. And I can imagine it'd be pretty traumatic to hear some of those things for the first time in a public criminal trial. These are, these are different kinds of plaintiffs," Judge Rae Lee Chabot said.

The shooting happened on Nov. 30 inside the high school. Four students – Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre and Hana St. Juliana – were killed in the shooting. Six other students and a teacher were injured.

The suspected shooter, Ethan Crumbley, is facing several charges including four counts of first-degree murder. The trial is set for him in September.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are also scheduled for trial in October. They're charged with involuntary manslaughter.

All of them remain locked up in the Oakland County Jail.