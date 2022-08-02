It's Pet Adoption Tuesday— time to celebrate and find a home for some adorable furry friends!

Today we met Barrett, a 3 year-old Maltese mix ready for his fur-ever family.

He comes to us from Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary, the largest no-kill dog sanctuary in the Midwest.

Mackenzie's works with rescuers to help pups displaced by over-crowded shelters and natural disasters.

The facility has on-site medical services and plenty of room to run to make sure dogs are ready for success with their new family.

To find out whether Barrett or another dog is a good fit for your family, head to Mackenzie's Animal Shelter website for more.