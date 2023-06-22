In court Thursday: UP man accused of plotting mass killings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hearings begin Thursday for the case against a 19-year-old Upper Peninsula man accused of making threats and plotting a mass shooting via social media.

The FBI says communications attributed to Seann Pietela were reported on June 13. The bureau worked with Meta to find the suspect and their messaging records.

Affidavits obtained by FOX 17 show messages that contain racist ideals, threats against women and the Black and Jewish communities, and glorify past mass shooters and mass-casualty events both in the U.S. and New Zeeland. They express plans to carry out a similar event here in the U.S., intentionally targeting locations where children would be present.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids.

US Attorney, Mark Totten will be present at the hearing and is expected to deliver remarks soon after.