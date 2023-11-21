Watch Now
Illinois man wins Lucky for Life thanks to printing error

Posted at 1:36 PM, Nov 21, 2023
LANSING, Mich. — An Illinois man is Lucky for Life after playing the Michigan Lottery two months ago.

Lottery officials say the man purchased the winning ticket at a GoLo station in New Buffalo. That ticket matched the numbers drawn on Sept. 17.

Those numbers were: 11-15-17-24-48.

“I come to Michigan every few weeks to eat at my favorite restaurant and I always get a Lucky for Life ticket for 10 or 20 draws while I’m here,” the winner says. “I asked the retailer for a ticket for 10 draws, but he accidentally printed a ticket with 10 lines for one draw, but I told him I still wanted it. … I checked my ticket one morning and saw that I had won $25,000 a year for life.”

We’re told the man opted to receive the $390,000 lump-sum payment instead of collecting $25,000 per year. He intends to use his winnings to travel and pocket what’s left.

