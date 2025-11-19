ICE activity prompts Clarkston to put schools in shelter-in-place

(WXYZ) — The Clarkston Community School District put all schools in a shelter-in-place due to ICE activity in the area late Wednesday morning.

Aerial video showed the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and other unmarked vehicles off of Sashabaw Rd. near Pine Knob. Those vehicles left the area around 11 a.m.

According to a school district text message, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office informed the district that ICE was searching for two individuals.

The sheriff's office later confirmed to the Scripps News Group that they were assisting ICE in searching for two people who escaped custody.

The shelter-in-place was lifted later Wednesday morning, the Scripps News Group was told.

See video from chopper video below