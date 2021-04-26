Hundreds search for missing autistic teen in UP

PAULDING, Mich. (AP) — After an intense weekend search, volunteers are fanning out again in snowy conditions to look for a 17-year-old boy missing in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Cam Besonen's family says he's autistic and non-verbal. The search is near Paulding in Ontonagon County.

Cam was last seen Friday. Cam was wearing a long-sleeve shirt and jeans, clothes that don’t offer much protection in cold weather.

Jill Keeley-Besonen says her son has no sense of direction or how to yell for help. Hundreds of people joined the search over the weekend.

