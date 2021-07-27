Hot dog stands shutting down at Home Depot locations

MICHIGAN (WXYZ) — Home Depot has asked all its hot dog vendors across the state of Michigan to close.

According to home improvement retailer, the decision has been made for the safety of its customers and associates.

"In March 2020, our in-store food vendors were asked to close for the safety of customers and associates, and the decision has been made to suspend food vendor operations in Michigan so we can focus on serving customers with their home improvement needs. We appreciate the years of partnership and wish them well in their future business," they said in a statment.

Hot Diggitty Dog, one of Home Depot's largest hot dog vendors took to Facebook to announce its closure.

Thousands of Michiganders left comments on the post recounting memories of their beloved hot dog stand.