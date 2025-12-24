Holiday season brings increased relapse risk for those in addiction recovery

DETROIT (WXYZ) — For many people, the holidays represent the most wonderful time of the year. But for those recovering from substance abuse, this season can be the most triggering period they face.

According to the Center for Network Therapy, alcohol and drug relapse rates rise significantly during the holidays. Studies show a 150 percent increase compared to other times of the year, highlighting the unique challenges this season presents for people in recovery.

Heather Kick understands these challenges firsthand. As the Director of Rehabilitation Services at the Salvation Army's Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center in Detroit, she now helps others navigate recovery. But before working at the facility, she had her own struggles with substance use.

"I was in addiction, I would say for about 25 years," Kick said.

One of the most stressful times during recovery is the holidays and the family gatherings that come with them.

"Because you don't know what to expect, they might not want you there and don't want to say so," Kick said.

She also says the presence of alcohol or other substances at celebrations can make it difficult to stay on track.

"People that don't have addiction issues don't understand how somebody cannot just have a casual drink," Kick said. "So to be around people that are drinking or using anything, that's a very large danger zone."

It's reasons like those that make the risk of relapse more prevalent around the holidays.

"Individuals with substance abuse disorder, they just feel like they're unlovable, they feel like they are not worthy, society has told them that they're less than, and we need to remind them that they are not," said Jacqulynn Idzior, Administrator for the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center of Southeast Michigan.

Idzior oversees the Salvation Army Rehabilitation Center, which provides free faith-based therapy programs for individuals struggling with alcohol or drug addiction. She says if people have worries this season, help is available.

"They can come here, get some sleep, they can get a shower, they can get some food, and they can start figuring out what does life look like outside of their addiction," Idzior said.

But there are also things families can do at home to make sure the holidays aren't triggering for their loved ones in recovery.

"They can be a source of support instead of speaking negatively," Kick said. "Put any of the drugs or alcohol that you might partake in away fror them."

Kick says if you are challenged by substance abuse, know that there is hope.

"There's more to life than what they've been doing with their life so far," Kick said.

