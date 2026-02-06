Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Here are the ships that went through the Soo Locks the most in 2025-26

(WXYZ) — The Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie are a critical piece to the ever-important Great Lakes shipping industry.

Each year, from late March through mid-January of the next year, hundreds of ships go through Lakes Superior and Huron, up and the St. Mary's River, transporting tens of millions of tons of cargo.

Video shows scale model of Soo Locks testing ice flow

Data obtained from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages the Soo Locks, shows just how many ships and how often those ships went through the locks.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, there were 284 different ships that went through the Soo Locks during the 2025-26 shipping season. Of those, more than 100 ships only went through the locks once or twice.

However, there were plenty of ships that made the trip dozens of times.

Below are the Top 25 ships that went through the locks the most during last year's shipping season.

  1. Lee A. Tregurtha - 94 locks
  2. Edwin H. Gott - 82 locks
  3. Joseph L. Block - 80 locks
  4. Edgar B. Speer - 78 locks (tie)
  5. Kaye E. Barker - 78 locks (tie)
  6. American Century - 77 locks (tie)
  7. Tug W.I. Scott Purvis - 77 locks (tie)
  8. Paul R. Tregurtha - 74 locks
  9. Indiana Harbor - 73 locks (tie)
  10. Walter J. McCarthy Jr. - 73 locks (tie)
  11. James R. Barker - 70 locks
  12. Mesabi Miner - 69 locks
  13. American Spirit - 68 locks (tie)
  14. M/V Victory 1 - 68 locks
  15. Burns Harbor - 65 locks
  16. American Integrity - 64 locks (tie)
  17. Stewart J. Cort - 64 locks (tie)
  18. John G. Munson - 62 locks (tie)
  19. Tug Owen M. Frederick - 60 locks
  20. H. Lee White - 56 locks (tie)
  21. John J. Boland - 56 locks (tie)
  22. Kathy McKeil - 53 locks
  23. American Mariner - 52 locks
  24. Tug Dirk S. Vanenkevort - 52 locks
  25. Tug Wilfred M. Cohen - 51 locks

Note: Those numbers are for ships and tugs, but do not include recreational boats or boats from the Soo Locks tours, which went through the locks thousands of times during the season.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
