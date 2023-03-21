Helen DeVos Children's Hospital expanding services to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital (HDVCH) is expanding its pediatric health services to the Lansing area.

Corewell Health says the move is being done in partnership with McLaren Greater Lansing.

We’re told HDVCH will bring neonatal nurse practitioners and pediatric hospitalists to McLaren’s new Birthing Center, which is scheduled to open this summer.

“We want to make access to care as easy and convenient as possible for children in the Lansing area,” says pediatric cardiologist Dr. Anas Taqatqa with HDVCH. “We are grateful to McLaren for their partnership and for helping to make health care accessible for all.”

Services coming to Lansing include pediatric orthopedics, cardiology, rheumatology, neurosurgery, nephrology and many more, according to Corewell Health.

View contact information for HDVCH’s Lansing caregivers online.

