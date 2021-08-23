JACKSON, Mich. — A man from Grand Rapids is wanted in connection to a triple homicide case out of Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office identified Zacharie Scott Borton as a possible suspect in the deaths of three men found at a home in Grass Lake Township.

According to investigators, the 43 year old Borton was staying at the residence on Fishville Road.

80-year-old Delmar Eugene Fraley, 70-year-old Edward John Kantzler and 70-year-old Michael George Pauli were found dead Sunday morning. All three had gunshot wounds.

Sheriff Gary Schuette says Kantzler’s vehicle, a red 2006 Ford Explorer with the license plate EDH 1595, was stolen from the residence. The sheriff’s office believes Borton may be driving it.

Borton is wanted by Grand Rapids police for one count of felonious assault and one count of discharging a firearm into a building.

Borton is considered to be armed and dangerous. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office ask that you not approach Borton but call 911 immediately if you see him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact with Detective Sergeant Bryan Huttenlocker at (517) 768-7931 or mid-Michigan Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7687 (STOP).

