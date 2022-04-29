Governor Whitmer looking for Outstanding Michigan Students nominees

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is looking for nominees for Outstanding Michigan Students. The initiative is in celebration of Student Appreciation Week.

The nominees can be current students of any age. They can be a student who has shown exceptional skills, leadership abilities, or a passion for community involvement. The nominations can be done by a parent, extended family member, teacher, school staff, or coach.

“Michigan is home to many talented and hardworking students of all ages, and I’m excited to recognize their contributions and accomplishments to our great state,” said Governor Whitmer. “Whether it’s a third grader spearheading a playground cleanup, a high school senior graduating with high honors, or someone taking the next step to further their education, I know there will be many amazing stories shared.”

Students can be nominated by visiting the Michigan.gov website. Nominations will be accepted until Sunday, May 1.

