Governor Whitmer's Memorial Day 2022 declaration

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has made a declaration in honor of Memorial Day.

“The success of our state and nation would not be possible without the brave soldiers who served in our armed forces and who have lost their lives while defending our freedoms,” said Governor Whitmer. “I urge all Michiganders to take part in honoring our nation’s fallen heroes. Attend a Memorial Day parade, display the American flag in your yard or seek out a local Memorial Day event and express your appreciation and thanks to the families who have lost loved ones.”

“Our nation’s fallen heroes aren’t just soldiers, they are a father, mother, brother, sister, son, daughter or spouse that served in our armed forces,” said U.S. Army Major General Paul D. Rogers. “Memorial Day is about honor, service and what we have sacrificed as a nation.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube