Governor Whitmer signs executive directive to produce insulin in Michigan, lower costs

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a new executive directive geared toward reducing insulin costs by, in part, developing insulin within the state.

More than 912,000 people with diabetes live in Michigan, and many are left with little choice but to allot or pass on buying insulin due to high prices, according to the Michigan governor’s office.

"The American people pay ten times more for insulin than citizens of other comparable nations and costs have tripled over the last decade alone,” says Governor Whitmer. “I am confident that the Michigan departments I have tasked in this directive will take swift action to determine feasibility, and together, we will lower the cost of insulin, hold drug companies accountable, and save lives."

We’re told the executive directive instructs the state government to explore available options to lower insulin prices, such as:

Developing and distributing insulin in the state.

Manufacturing and purchasing insulin at low costs.

Creating a dedicated manufacturing plant within Michigan.

Enacting other methods to lower insulin prices in the state.

Read the executive directive here:

ED 2022-12 Lowering Costs of Insulin (221003) (With Signature) by WXMI on Scribd

