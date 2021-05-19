Watch
Governor Whitmer signs bill that lowers hiring penalties for school districts

Michigan Executive Office of the Governor
Posted at 5:16 PM, May 19, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill today that offers flexibility to schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the governor’s office.

We’re told Senate Bill 118 will lower penalties for schools that employ those who violate certification or otherwise do not meet certain requirements.

"I am excited to sign this bipartisan legislation, because it is a great example of what we can achieve when we work together," says Governor Whitmer. “School districts had to hustle during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this bill recognizes that and provides them with necessary flexibility to ensure adequate instruction for students."

We’re told the law applies to amounts paid to the aforementioned employees between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.

