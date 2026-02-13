Governor Whitmer proposes back-to-school sales tax holiday to help Michigan families save money

Governor Whitmer's proposed budget includes a back-to-school sales tax holiday that could help Michigan families save money on school supplies, clothes and electronics.

The proposal would remove the 6% sales tax from purchases of classroom supplies, clothing and some electronics during a designated back-to-school period.

"$10 here $10 there, it all makes a difference right?" said Matt Dodson, principal at DeWitt High School.

Dodson welcomes the potential savings for families in his community, including his own as a father.

"Knowing that there might be some cost savings on top of some of those deals around back to school then that sounds great," Dodson said.

The tax holiday could particularly benefit families with multiple children who need various school supplies for the year.

"We have a lot of kiddos who need a lot of different supplies, right? So hopefully the access and the items that maybe otherwise couldn't be afforded could be with that," Dodson said.

The proposal could also provide relief for teachers, who often spend their own money on classroom materials.

"Teachers are some of the best bargain shoppers, right? And you're right, classroom teachers spend a lot of out-of-pocket money on items," Dodson said.

Dodson emphasized that the tax holiday could improve educational equity by ensuring all students have access to necessary supplies.

"Access is the key, right? So whether it's technology or the things to bring to class every day. Making sure every kid has that access is so important," Dodson said.

The back-to-school sales tax holiday is part of Governor Whitmer's broader budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year.

