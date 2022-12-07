Watch Now
Governor Whitmer proclaims December 7 as Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in Michigan

Pearl Harbor Anniversary
FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the destroyer USS Shaw explodes after being hit by bombs during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 1941. The U.S. Navy and National Park Service will jointly host a remembrance ceremony in December 2022, at a grassy site overlooking the water and the USS Arizona Memorial. Many call USS Arizona sailor Lou Conter and other survivors heroes, but he rejects that characterization. The 101-year-old says the 2,403 men who died in the attack are the heroes and should be honored ahead of everybody else. (U.S. Navy via AP, File)
Posted at 5:13 PM, Dec 07, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed December 7 as Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in Michigan.

The day honors the 2,403 Americans who lost their lives, 1,178 who were wounded, and members of the armed forces who fought alongside them.

December 7 was designated as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day by Congress in 1994.

“More than 600,000 Michiganders answered the call to serve in the armed forces in the years immediately following the attack on Peal Harbor,” said U.S. Army Major General Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “I’m humbled by the strength of the American spirit and the bravery of the veterans who continue to inspire others to sacrifice for our freedoms.”

“Today, we come together to honor those who were wounded or died at Pearl Harbor and the over 600,000 Michiganders who served our nation in uniform in World War II,” said Governor Whitmer. “The Greatest Generation embodied the best of our national spirit, and today, I am proud to declare December 7 as Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in Michigan to recognize their extraordinary sacrifices to ensure that we could all live freely.”

