Governor Whitmer orders flags to be lowered to half-staff to remember victims of Nashville shooting

FOX 17
Posted at 10:04 PM, Mar 27, 2023
LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex, as well as at all public buildings and grounds in the state, to be lowered to half-staff to remember the victims of the shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations are also encouraged to display their flags at half-staff.

The flags should remain at half-staff through sunset on Friday, March 31.

On Monday, three children and three adults were killed in a shooting at the Covenant School.

“Once again, we mourn for a community impacted by gun violence,” said Governor Whitmer. “Just over a month after a shooting on a campus at Michigan State, an elementary school in Tennessee is now the site of more senseless carnage. We must hold this community close and commit to pursuing commonsense action that saves lives. Michiganders stand with Tennesseans through this tragedy.”

Flags should return to full-staff on Saturday, April 1.

