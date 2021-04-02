Governor Whitmer lowers flags in honor of fallen US Capitol Police officer

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all state and national flags in the State Capitol to be lowered to half-staff in honor of U.S. Capitol Police Officer William Evans, who died in an attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier today, according to the Michigan governor’s office.

“Our state is devastated to learn of yet another senseless attack in our nation’s capital that has taken the life of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Evans and injured another officer,” says Governor Whitmer. “My heart is with the family of Officer Evans and the U.S. Capitol Police during this tremendously difficult time, and we are all praying for a speedy recovery for the second officer.”

A motorist reportedly drove their vehicle into a security checkpoint at the U.S. Capitol this morning, killing Officer Evans and injuring one other officer from the U.S. Capitol Police.

Residents and organizations are encouraged to lower their flags to half-staff.

The state says all flags should be raised to full-staff April 7.

READ MORE: Officer killed in Friday's US Capitol car attack identified; suspect also killed

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube