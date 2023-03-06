Watch Now
Governor Whitmer declares week of March 6 as School Breakfast Week

Posted at 9:30 AM, Mar 06, 2023
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared the week of March 6, 2023 as School Breakfast Week in Michigan.

Governor Whitmer marked the occasion by highlighting the state’s education budget, which offers free meals — including lunch and breakfast — to every one of Michigan’s 1.4 million school children.

Michigan would be the fourth state in the U.S. to guarantee free meals to its students, according to the Michigan governor’s office.

“It’s hard for kids to learn on an empty stomach,” says Governor Whitmer. “Every student should be able to start their day with a nutritious meal so they can stay energized throughout the day and focus on class. Let’s deliver on my budget proposal to offer all 1.4 million public school students in Michigan free breakfast and lunch, saving families over $850 a year and helping them succeed.”

Studies indicate school children display higher academic performance and improved concentration when they begin the day with breakfast, according to the state.

Read the governor’s proclamation here.

