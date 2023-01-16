Governor Whitmer declares January 16 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared January 16, 2023, as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Michigan.

“As we celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin L. King Jr., it is imperative now more than ever that his message of equality and equity with compassion for the least of these be a common commitment renewed daily by each of us,” said Rev. Dr. Steve Bland, Jr., Senior Pastor of the Liberty Temple Baptist Church and President of the Council of Baptist Pastors of Detroit & Vicinity. “The beloved community he spoke of can be achieved as we work hand-in-hand to create a more just society where every single person has a respected voice in their government as well as our communities across our beautiful, diverse state. Dr. King’s dream must never become anyone’s nightmare!”

AP FILE - In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. (AP Photo/File)

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. lived a life of service, and we honor him through service,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “I encourage every Michigander to spend time today giving back and carrying forward the ideals of Dr. King. Dr. King’s legacy and unshakeable commitment to justice should guide us today and every day as we keep justice and equal opportunity at the forefront. Let us recommit ourselves to building a Michigan where everyone can reach their full potential.”

“Today we remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his leadership fighting injustice, discrimination, and hate,” said Governor Whitmer. “Our state thrives when all Michiganders have a seat at the table and the opportunity to succeed. By following Dr. King’s example, we can continue to build on his legacy. I encourage every Michigander to reflect on the life of Dr. King and how we can all work together to build a more equitable, just, and prosperous Michigan for all.”

