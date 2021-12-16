Governor Whitmer bids to transform I-375 back into an urban boulevard

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Like many cities around the country, Detroit neighborhoods took a real hit to make way for the interstate system.

Freeway development in the 1950s and 60s disproportionately impacted communities of color. For example, Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood.

Years before the construction of I-375, Hastings Street was a place where people, mostly black, not only lived but worked. Mom and Pop shops thrived, including Marsha Music’s father’s record store.

“He opened up a record store there in 1945,” she said.

Joe’s record shop was a music and community staple on Hastings until 1960. He was forced out along with every other business owner on the strip.

He moved his business to 12th street, but Marsha says he was never the same.

“I remember my dad looking out onto the freeway crevasse that had been dug out at that time and I remember him saying, 'this used to be Hastings.'”

Governor Whitmer wants to covert I-375, which links I-75 to Jefferson, into a 6-lane street-level boulevard.

“I think it would be great for the city," Detroit Historian Ken Coleman said. "I don’t know if this community is ever going to return to the cultural, black history cultural grandeur that was here 60, 70, and 80 years ago.”

Detroit is a different city now, Coleman says. Black people no longer just reside in a few neighborhoods.

But included in the new 1 trillion dollar infrastructure law is a billion dollars to reconnect communities divided by the interstate system.

“I think that the efforts probably have a narrative that indicates trying to make things right," Music said. "Although I suspect it has much more to do capitalizing a currently uncapitalized neighborhood.”

According to the department of transportation, more than 1 million Americans were displaced as a result of the national interstate system.

“When we talk about how do we move forward and make sure those types of situations don’t happen again, it really involves an involved citizenry,” Coleman said.