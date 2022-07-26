Governor Whitmer approves new parking sign for those with disabilities

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a pair of bills approving new parking signs for those with disabilities.

The Disability Network/Michigan (DN/M) says the new signs offer better representation for people who rely on wheelchairs.

Disability Network/Michigan

We’re also told the word “handicapped” will be eliminated from signs.

DN/M says the old design was in use since 1969.

“We are pleased the Legislature and the governor agreed that it was time for an update,” said DN/M Board of Directors Vice Chair Alex Gossage. “As we’ve demonstrated, advocating for people with disabilities did not end when the ADA was signed into law. We will continue to share our message that our communities thrive when we all are included and represented accurately.”

The DN/M says businesses are not obligated to replace their signs in the immediate future but must switch to the new signs when installing new ones.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube