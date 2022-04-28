Governor Whitmer appoints Maureen H. Kinsella to the 6th Circuit Court of Oakland County

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced that Maureen H. Kinsella will be appointed to the 6th Circuit Court of Oakland County.

Kinsella is a lawyer who has worked with Miller & Tischler, PC in Farmington Hills for nearly 20 years. She represents clients in plaintiff personal injury cases, and specializes in traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, as well as medical service provider litigation. Kinsella is also a discovery mediator for the Oakland County Bar Association and a case evaluator for the Oakland County Case Evaluation Tribunal.

Kinsella is also a member of the Michigan Association for Justice, the Michigan Brain Injury Provider Council Executive Board, American Association for Justice, Oakland County Bar Association Circuit Court Committee, and the State of Michigan’s Character and Fitness District 1 Committee. She also has a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Detroit Mercy, and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

Kinsella will replace Judge Denise Langford Morris following his retirement. She will serve a partial term starting on May 19, 2022. The term is set to expire on January 1, 2025. If she wishes to have a full six-year term, she will need to run for re-election in 2024.

“I am thrilled to appoint Maureen to the circuit court in Oakland County,” said Governor Whitmer. “Maureen brings decades of experience to the bench. I am confident that she will uphold the rule of law, promote civility, and ensure justice is done.”

“I am profoundly humbled and honored by this appointment and am grateful to Governor Whitmer for the opportunity to serve Oakland County residents,” said Kinsella. “As Judge, I look forward to justice and fairness for the citizens of Oakland County.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube