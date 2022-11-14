Governor Whitmer announces recipients of 2022 Governor's Service Awards

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Community Service Commission have announced the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards. The awards ceremony will be held on November 17 at 7 p.m. at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

The 46 recipients include individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The awards recognize those who show a commitment to volunteerism, service, or philanthropy.

The Governor’s Service Awards have been presented since 1994.

“We are proud to recognize this remarkable group of Michiganders who are an inspiration when it comes to helping others,” said Michigan Community Service Commission Executive Director Ginna Holmes. “Their service has strengthened communities and made our state more resilient.”

“Michigan succeeds because of Michiganders who go above and beyond to serve their communities and lift up others,” said Governor Whitmer. “This year’s winners get things done even when nobody’s looking because they know that every contribution makes a huge impact. I am honored to present the Governor’s Service Awards to this year’s 46 recipients and urge every Michigander to get involved in their community so we can move our state forward together.”

A list of the recipients can be found below:



Lifetime Humanitarian Award : Gail Perry-Mason (Detroit)

: Gail Perry-Mason (Detroit) Governor George Romney Lifetime Achievement Award : Marlowe Stoudamire (posthumously)

: Marlowe Stoudamire (posthumously) Philanthropist Award : Izzo Legacy Family Fund (East Lansing)

: Izzo Legacy Family Fund (East Lansing) Civic Engagement Impact Award : Astrid Fan (East Lansing), Krish Ghosalkar (Troy), John Wesley Cromer, Jr. (Detroit), Irene Sinclair (Southfield), Paul Charette (Lansing), USP4GG Michigan (Sterling Heights), Challenge Detroit (Detroit)

: Astrid Fan (East Lansing), Krish Ghosalkar (Troy), John Wesley Cromer, Jr. (Detroit), Irene Sinclair (Southfield), Paul Charette (Lansing), USP4GG Michigan (Sterling Heights), Challenge Detroit (Detroit) Community Impact Award : Ava Bunao (Troy), Barbara Matney (Warrendale), Ford Resource and Engagement Center – Detroit East (Detroit), Michael Kent (Traverse City), Jane Beach (Edmore), Grow Benzie (Benzie County), Antionette Buckley (Flint)

: Ava Bunao (Troy), Barbara Matney (Warrendale), Ford Resource and Engagement Center – Detroit East (Detroit), Michael Kent (Traverse City), Jane Beach (Edmore), Grow Benzie (Benzie County), Antionette Buckley (Flint) Corporate Social Impact Award : Barton Malow (Southfield), Caster Concepts (Albion), Detroit Pistons (Detroit), Hemlock Semiconductor (Hemlock), Lake Trust Credit Union (Brighton)

: Barton Malow (Southfield), Caster Concepts (Albion), Detroit Pistons (Detroit), Hemlock Semiconductor (Hemlock), Lake Trust Credit Union (Brighton) Environmental Impact Award : Lorana Jinkerson (Marquette), Akshitha Sahu (Troy), Manistique Community Treehouse Center (Manistique), Peace Tree Parks (Detroit)

: Lorana Jinkerson (Marquette), Akshitha Sahu (Troy), Manistique Community Treehouse Center (Manistique), Peace Tree Parks (Detroit) Health Impact Award : Katherine Health (West Bloomfield), Alison Jakubcin (Alpena), Jim Kaski (St. Clair County), Dr. Michael Lutz (Rochester Hills), Dr. Amy Yorke (Flint), Gleaners (Southeast Michigan), Lighthouse (Oakland County)

: Katherine Health (West Bloomfield), Alison Jakubcin (Alpena), Jim Kaski (St. Clair County), Dr. Michael Lutz (Rochester Hills), Dr. Amy Yorke (Flint), Gleaners (Southeast Michigan), Lighthouse (Oakland County) National Service Impact Award : Cortnie Parish (Howell), Thomas Steele (Swartz Creek), June Swift (Grand Rapids), YouthWork AmeriCorps- Child and Family Services of NW MI (Traverse City), Economic Opportunity Coaching Corps AmeriCorps – Peckham, Inc. (Lansing)

: Cortnie Parish (Howell), Thomas Steele (Swartz Creek), June Swift (Grand Rapids), YouthWork AmeriCorps- Child and Family Services of NW MI (Traverse City), Economic Opportunity Coaching Corps AmeriCorps – Peckham, Inc. (Lansing) Youth Services Impact Award: Kimber Bishop-Yanke (Birmingham), Diane Feenstra (Traverse City), Stephen D. Mayfield (Flint), Cathrine Overshire (posthumously), Elizabeth Voglewede (St. Joseph), Career Technical Education Committee (Marquette and Alger Counties), Detroit Economic Club (Detroit), Rhonda Walker Foundation (Detroit)

