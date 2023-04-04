Governor Whitmer announces new marketing campaign for Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced the “Keep it Fresh” marketing campaign for Michigan. The goal of the campaign is to show that Michigan offers businesses an opportunity for growth, visitors a “Fresh Take” on life, and people a home to build a rewarding life and career.

The marketing campaign was created by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. They previously launched the Pure Opportunity business marketing campaign in March.

The “Keep it Fresh” television spots were created to inspire and invigorate visitors to the state with inspiring new travel perspectives and voices. The spots are set to an original track by Michigan-based independent music company Assemble Sound, and features the voice of Detroit poet Jessica Care Moore.

The spots will be shown on national television during the summer. They will be shown on Discovery, Food Network, HGTV, and Magnolia Network. The regional efforts will target Michigan, as well as Atlanta, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Fort Wayne, Green Bay, Indianapolis, Louisville, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, South Bend, St. Louis, and Toledo.

The marketing campaign will also run across digital, print, social media, radio, and streaming audio services.

“It is impossible to discuss disruption or innovation without mentioning Michigan,” said Michigan Economic Development Corporation CEO Quentin L. Messer, Jr. “Many groundbreaking discoveries, legendary music genres and recreational pastimes were founded here in Michigan. Creative problem-solving and making the impossible are elements of who we are in Michigan! Which is why we are once again reminding the nation – and eventually the world- of who we are and what our state continues to offer in a rapidly evolving world. We have a great story and must boldly tell it as Michiganders. So, to all risk-takers, game-changers, trailblazers, and believers – we welcome you to build a life, career, business, and future that is uniquely your own and about which you can be proud right here in the great state of Michigan.”

“Michigan is a place that will drive the world forward through grit, our world-class workforce, and stunning natural resources,” said Governor Whitmer. “We will work together to show the world what makes Michigan the best place [to] invest, innovate, live and explore. We will continue competing with anyone to bring manufacturing jobs and supply chains home and become known as a state with a strong business climate and unparalleled economic opportunity for workers. Over the last 100 days, we have made record progress to make Michigan the state where you can afford to live, be who you are, and have access to health care. We invite everyone to be a part of what we’re building in Pure Michigan. Let’s keep getting it done.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube