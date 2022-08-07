Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaims August 7 as Purple Heart Day

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed August 7 as Purple Heart Day. The day is in recognition of those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces that were wounded or killed.

The Purple Heart was originally introduced by General George Washington during the American Revolutionary War in 1782. At the time, it was known as the Badge of Military Merit and was awarded to soldiers in the Continental Army. In 1932, the 200th anniversary of Washington’s birth, the award became the Purple Heart. The first modern-day Purple Heart was awarded to Amy General Douglas MacArthur for his service in the Pacific theatre during World War II.

“We acknowledge the bravery and valor displayed by these courageous soldiers who took up arms to fight for our nation,” said U.S. Army Major General Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “Those who suffered an injury or lost their lives in the line of duty deserve our admiration and gratitude as do the families of our fallen heroes.”

“On Purple Heart Day, we honor those who put their lives on the line for our nation and the timeless cause of freedom,” said Governor Whitmer. “We owe our wounded service members, veterans and fallen heroes our gratitude. Thank you for standing up for us all and sacrificing so much to keep us safe. We will honor your service through our words and our actions.”

