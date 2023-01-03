Gov. Whitmer to give 2023 State of the State Address Jan. 25

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to give her 2023 State of the State Address on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

It will be Governor Whitmer’s fifth State of the State Address since she took office in 2019, and the first in her second term as governor.

The Address will be given before a joint session in the Michigan House Chambers, according to the state of Michigan.

"The State of the State address is an opportunity to talk about the issues that make a real difference in people’s lives and focus on what we’re going to get done this year," says Governor Whitmer. "I can't wait to share my vision for our state as we move towards our bright future, and lay out my plans to lower costs, bring supply chains and manufacturing home to Michigan, and ensure Michiganders have unparalleled economic opportunity and personal freedom.”

We’re told the governor will share plans that would reduce costs, elevate Michigan’s status as a competitive state and more.

The Michigan governor’s office tells us the Address will be broadcast live on air and online.

