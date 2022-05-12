Gov. Whitmer signs bills improving government transparency, supporting those with disabilities

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a trio of bills in an effort to provide aid for those with disabilities while expanding government transparency.

The Michigan governor’s office says House Bill 4256 allows service animals to be trained in real-world environments while on a leash or harness. Senate Bills 258 and 259 will require newspapers that are chosen to post legal notices to also publish those notices to their websites, according to state officials.

“Today, I’m signing bills to support Michiganders with disabilities by allowing service animals to enter public places and increasing accessibility by requiring all legal notices to be placed online for free public access,” says Governor Whitmer. “Together, these bills add to the over 800 bipartisan bills I have already signed and are proof of what’s possible when we work side by side to get things done. I will work with anyone to support our neighbors, family, and friends with disabilities and make our state and local governments more accessible.”

We’re told Governor Whitmer has signed a total of 823 bipartisan bills so far.

