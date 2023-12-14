Gov. Whitmer signs bill protecting dogs, cats from euthanasia in research facilities

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a pair of bills Wednesday ensuring dogs and cats are treated humanely when used for research.

The signing comes several years after the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) uploaded a video showing several dozen beagles that were forced to consume chemicals in Michigan.

Those dogs were later released.

Dubbed “Teddy’s Law,” Senate bills 148 and 149 require dealers and research facilities to make sure the following actions are taken:



Surrender dogs and cats to shelters when they have served their research purposes instead of euthanizing them.

Permit written agreements to be made that may renounce a shelter’s or adoptive pet parent’s right to hold shelters and research facilities accountable for an animal’s medical or behavioral issues.

Impose fines for violating the above stipulations.

Require annual reports to be filed by research facilities disclosing the number of animals handed over to shelters within the last year.

Teddy’s Law is named after one of the beagles who were rescued from euthanasia after undergoing pesticide testing for a year, according to HSUS.

Fines for violating Teddy’s Law without a previous violation range between $1,000 and $10,000 depending on the number of animals involved.

READ MORE: With Dow beagles in new homes, dog testing still ongoing in Michigan

