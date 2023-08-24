Gov. activates emergency response in Southeast Michigan amid heavy rain, flooding concerns

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) Thursday evening due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall in Southeast Michigan.

“Activating the State Emergency Operations Center ensures we can support communities in Southeast Michigan as they respond to the impacts of flooding,” Gov. Whitmer said. “We will get first responders and emergency crews on the ground the resources they need to keep people safe. Safety is our top priority, and we will get through this together.”

The governor activated the SEOC at 5 p.m., according to Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division.

Now, SEOC personnel are monitoring the situation and working with local and state officials, along with private sector partners, to make sure resource needs are met.

Heavy rain in Southeast Michigan flooded many streets and highways, prompting emergency crews to pump water from freeways— some of which are still closed through the evening commute.

Meanwhile, hundreds of homeowners have reported water in their basements, and the National Weather Service says more rain and downpours are possible throughout the region Thursday night.

Click here for the state’s guide to staying prepared before, during and after an emergency or disaster.

