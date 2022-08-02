GOP watch party in Lansing canceled due to threats

LANSING, Mich. — A GOP election watch party was canceled in Lansing after receiving threats Tuesday.

Michigan Republican Party Deputy Chief of Staff & Communications Director Gustavo Portela says one person verbally berated a female staffer and made threats that involved shooting the building.

Someone also claimed women should be “enslaved” while also threatening to set fire to the building, according to Portela.

We’re told the watch party was canceled as a precaution.

Michigan Republican Party

The Michigan Republican Party says a police report has been filed with Lansing police.

Portela tells FOX 17 a Unity Reception will be held at the Arcadia Smokehouse on Wednesday with enhanced security.

