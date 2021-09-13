Gas prices in Michigan decrease slightly compared to last week

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan decreased 3 cents compared to a week ago, AAA Michigan reports.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.18 per gallon for regular unleaded, 9 cents less than this time last month but still $1.14 more than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $48 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $9 from when prices were their highest last January.

“Some metro areas around Michigan saw prices drop lower last week, while others saw prices hold steady,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “As we settle into the fall driving season and Gulf Coast refineries continue their recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida, motorists could expect prices to stabilize through this week.”

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price held steady. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.27 per gallon. This price is the same as last week’s average and $1.12 more than this same time last year.