Garlin Gilchrist reads to elementary students for National Reading Month

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist read to students in light of National Reading Month Friday.

Gilchrist’s office says he engaged students at Adlai E. Stevenson Elementary to get them interested in reading.

“I greatly enjoyed visiting and reading with the third graders of Adlai Stevenson Elementary in Southfield today,” says Gilchrist. “I was able to meet with these bright young students and future leaders, as well as the committed educators who are nurturing and supporting them every day.”

State of Michigan

We’re told Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a budget in 2019 to triple the rate of literacy coaches in Michigan schools.

Whitmer also presented a 2023 education budget last month that would bring the largest funding increase to Michigan education in two decades, which the state says would not raise taxes.

“Governor Whitmer and I are committed to supporting our students and valued educators in schools throughout Michigan,” adds Gilchrist, “which is why we proposed an historic education budget to boost per student funding, deliver bonuses to educators and staff, and keep students and staff safe.”

State of Michigan

