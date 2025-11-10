Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Freighter freed after running aground in Detroit River near Renaissance Center

A freighter has run aground in the Detroit River on Friday. The Rt. Hon. Paul J. Martin, a Canadian cargo ship that's more than 700 feet, is stuck near the Renaissance Center.
Drone video shows freighter stuck in Detroit River
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The freighter that ran aground in the Detroit River on Friday was freed on Saturday afternoon.

The 740-foot-long Rt. Hon. Paul J. Martin, a Canadian cargo ship got stuck on Friday near the Renaissance Center.

Watch drone video of the ship below:

According to tracking records, the ship was headed to Quebec City.

"There have been no reports of injuries, pollution or impact to the marine transportation system," the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement.

Tug boats worked to get the ship free and turned around in the river on Saturday afternoon.

