Freighter freed after running aground in Detroit River near Renaissance Center

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The freighter that ran aground in the Detroit River on Friday was freed on Saturday afternoon.

The 740-foot-long Rt. Hon. Paul J. Martin, a Canadian cargo ship got stuck on Friday near the Renaissance Center.

Watch drone video of the ship below:

Drone video shows freighter stuck in Detroit River

According to tracking records, the ship was headed to Quebec City.

"There have been no reports of injuries, pollution or impact to the marine transportation system," the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement.

Tug boats worked to get the ship free and turned around in the river on Saturday afternoon.