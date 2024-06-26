Former Westland Police officer to stand trial for Ethnic Intimidation, Assault & Battery

LANSING, Mich. — A former Westland Police Sergeant will stand trail on Ethnic Intimidation and Assault & Battery charges after an off-duty incident at a Detroit casino last year, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday.

Kevin Yudt, a 42-year-old Grass Lake, faces two counts of Ethnic Intimidation and two counts of Assault & Battery. He faces 4.5 years in prison if convicted.

These charges stem from an incident that happened in April of 2023 at MGM Grand Detroit. Authorities allege that after Yudt, who appeared to be intoxicated, and a friend were denied access to the casino floor, he told security, "I’ll be waiting for you when you come to Westland, and you will not survive.” After that, officials allege he poked the security officers in the chest while shouting racial slurs.

Yudt was fired from his job with Westland Police a month after the incident. He is set to appear in 3rd Circuit Court in Wayne County next month.

“My office takes allegations of ethnic intimidation and assault very seriously and will prosecute offenders to the fullest extent of the law,” Nessel said in a press release.