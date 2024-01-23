Former trooper accused of excessive force pleads no contest

LANSING, Mich. — A former state trooper pleaded no contest for allegedly using excessive force during a Saginaw traffic stop.

Bram Schroeder, 28, executed a traffic stop on a driver suspected of speeding and failing to use a turn signal in March 2022, according to the Michigan Department of Attorney General.

We’re told the driver was visibly intoxicated and would not cooperate during his arrest, during which Schroeder reportedly hit the driver unconscious after he was handcuffed.

State officials say Schroeder hit him again while placing him in the back of a Michigan State Police (MSP) cruiser. The driver was hospitalized after the incident.

Schroeder pleaded no contest to aggravated assault and neglect of duty, according to the state. As part of the plea deal, he resigned from MSP and turned over his Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards certification.

“An assault of this nature is absolutely unacceptable from a law enforcement officer,” says Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Not everyone has the proper temperament to wear a uniform and carry a badge. By securing the surrender of his MCOLES license, this defendant will no longer have the ability to abuse his position of authority. This assault harmed more than the handcuffed victim, but more broadly it also violated our trust in law enforcement.”

Schroeder is scheduled to appear for a sentencing hearing on Tuesday, March 5.

