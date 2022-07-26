Former Shelby Township priest sentenced to 15 years in prison for sex abuse

LANSING, Mich. — A former Shelby Township priest has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for sex abuse.

According to the Michigan Department of Attorney General, 67-year-old Neil Kalina was a priest at St. Kiernan Catholic Church from 1982-1985. He was first charged in May 2019 and arrested in Littlerock, California.

Kalina was convicted on two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in Macomb County Circuit Court in June. The jury was also presented first-degree criminal sexual conduct. However, he was found not guilty to that charge.

“This is a victory for the survivors who fought to see their abusers held accountable,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Regardless of how much time has passed or how difficult a case may be, my prosecutors are committed to securing justice for the victims of clergy abuse. Adults who prey upon and subject children to abuse belong in prison.”

Kalina’s conviction is part of Nessel’s investigation into clergy abuse. Tips can be sent on the Michigan Department of Attorney General website or calling (844)-324-3374.

