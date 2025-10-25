Former Delta Township supervisor sentenced to two years probation

LANSING, Mich. — Former Delta Township supervisor who was charged with sex crimes was back in court this morning and was sentenced for two years of probation.

Ken Fletcher, who served as the supervisor since 2008, resigned after he was charged with accosting a child for immoral purposes and for using a computer to commit a crime.

Investigators in Eaton County accused Fletcher of sending sexual text messages to an investigators posing as a 15-year old boy on the LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr last fall.

