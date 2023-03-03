Former dean of MSU College of Business files lawsuit against university officials

EAST LANSING, Mich. — On Friday, Feb. 24, a lawsuit between Sanjay Gupta, former dean of the Michigan State University Broad College of Business, was made public.

The lawsuit named seven top MSU officials as the plaintiffs, including Interim President Teresa Woodruff.

In his lawsuit, Gupta alleges that Woodruff defamed him in an attempt to become the interim president following the resignation of former MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr.

In the summer of 2022, Gupta resigned from his position as dean following an alleged altercation between a faculty member and a student within the business college. At the time, it was reported that Gupta did not follow the proper procedure when reporting a Title IX incident.

RELATED | MSU College of Veterinary Medicine dean resigns, cites university's handling of Title IX cases

When asked for a comment on the lawsuit, MSU Deputy Spokesperson Dan Olsen stated that the university would "defend against the lawsuit vigorously."

Gupta began serving as dean of the college of business in 2015. Currently, he is a full-time faculty member of the university.

The lawsuit was filed through U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan. Gupta is represented by Nancy Temple, an attorney out of Chicago.