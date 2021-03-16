Menu

Ford partners with U-M on robotics research, new building

Carlos Osorio/AP
In a frame grab from video, robots walk across the floor of the University of Michigan's Ford Motor Co. Robotics Building, March 12, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Mich. The four-story, $75 million, 134,000-square-foot complex has three floors that house classrooms and research labs for robots that fly, walk, roll and augment the human body. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 1:49 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 13:49:34-04

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A grand opening has been held for the four-story, $75 million University of Michigan Ford Motor Co. Robotics Building.

Three floors of the 134,000-square-foot complex house classrooms and research labs for robots that fly, walk, roll and augment the human body.

On the top floor are Ford researchers and engineers and the automaker’s first mobility research lab on a university campus.

The school and automaker announced Tuesday that together they will work to develop robots and roboticists that help make lives better, keep people safer and build a more equitable society.

